Siskiyou County Deputy Rob Stewart made a series of drug arrests, all last Tuesday, illustrating how busy the Yreka-Montague area beat can get, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey.

• On May 12 just before 11 a.m., Stewart received a report of a woman in a Montague parking lot allegedly offering to smoke methamphetamine with other citizens, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. The woman, later identified as Sharlene Martin, was seated in a vehicle in the 700 block of E. Webb Street.

Stewart subsequently arrested Martin for possessing methamphetamine and she was also in possession of drug paraphernalia, SCSO reported.

• On May 12 at about 12:45 p.m., Stewart responded to a domestic violence call on Buell Street, Montague, SCSO said. The suspects left the scene but were located parked in the 1000 block of Ball Mountain Road by a Department of Fish and Wildlife Warden.

After Stewart arrived and investigated the incident, he assisted Deputy Jim Jacobsen with the arrest of Grizelda Perez for being under the influence and for possession of two baggies of methamphetamine.

• On May 12 at 4:15 p.m., Stewart checked a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of Shamrock Road with a flat tire. He noticed the rear license plate was duct-taped to the vehicle and when it was run through SCSO dispatch, the plate returned to a different vehicle, SCSO reported.

Stewart located Kyle Grant in the area and associated him with driving the vehicle, according to the press release. Grant was arrested for two outstanding arrest warrants out of Del Norte and Siskiyou counties. Deputy Stewart later found several hypodermic syringes in a black bag, along with a methamphetamine pipe. Later, a small bundle of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine was found in Grant’s wallet, SCSO said.

Mr. Grant was booked for possession of the hypodermic-syringes, possession of a controlled substance, and for possession of drug paraphernalia, along with the license-related charge.

• About two weeks before, on April 28 at about 2 p.m., Stewart initiated a routine traffic stop for a speeding violation in the Grenada area. The vehicle was being impounded for expired registration and Stewart recovered a concealed Springfield Armory .45 automatic pistol (1911-style) under the driver’s seat of the vehicle, SCSO reported. A methamphetamine pipe was also found in the vehicle. Justin Michael Griffith was arrested for the misdemeanor gun and drug paraphernalia charges.

“This is a small indicator of the many calls handled by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies during April and one day in May,” said Lopey. “Although COVID-19 shutdowns have resulted in many drastic life activity changes in Siskiyou County, it has not appreciably reduced crime and by all indicators, we are in for a busy month of May.”

Over the course of the month of April, the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center fielded 4,343 business calls, 1,676 calls for service, and SCSO communication dispatchers handled 702 911 calls, the SCSO said. These calls included 22 assault and battery calls, one assault with a deadly weapon offense, 37 burglaries, 18 child abuse calls, 11 coroner cases, 16 dead body cases, 136 disturbing the peace, 25 domestic violence, four elder abuse, 12 grand thefts, three identity theft cases, 17 mental health, 10 missing persons’ reports, 29 petty thefts, three prowler calls, five runaway reports, five scams, three search and rescues, and the department handled 97 school security checks and 144 other security checks, most conducted for local businesses. In addition, four sex offense cases, 17 suicide attempts or related incidents, 73 trespass calls, 23 vandalism calls, and a variety of other offenses and service requests were handled. SCSO deputies also made 146 enforcement stops, mostly for moving traffic violations during the month of April.

Those with information regarding these cases is asked to call (530) 841-2900.