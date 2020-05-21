MCSD Director Mike Rorke said that the 2018 agreement was not signed by both parties, making it null and void. It was required to have all of the MASWC executive’s signatures on the contract.

During the McCloud Community Services District meeting on May 11, General Manager Amos McAbier reported that there has been no forward movement with a potential McCloud Artesian Spring Water agreement since the expiration of the 2019 contract.

MCSD Director Mike Rorke said that the 2018 agreement was not signed by both parties, making it null and void. It was required to have all of the MASWC executive’s signatures on the contract.

The MCSD Board agreed to have their lawyer draft a letter to MASWC detailing the lapse in contract and ask them what they want MCSD to do with the remaining balance in the bank account that was committed to funding the water bottling project.

There were 18 activities for the McCloud Fire Department for month of April. Of those calls there were 11 calls for emergency service, nine were medical aid calls in which the ambulance responded eight times, transporting five patients which included on one traffic accident.

Public Works crews recently turned on outside water throughout McCloud. During winter months, the MCSD turns off all outside water and opens the lines to prevent from freezing and breaking.