Bacon is enjoyed so much that people say, “I love you more than bacon” and “All I need is love and bacon.” The internet is full of bacon loving sayings. This is another easy to make recipe that produces great flavors. Once you cook bacon in the oven you will never bother with stove top frying and all the mess that comes with spattered grease. For crispy bacon use a wire rack. If you like sweet maple, but not spice, just omit the red pepper. This baking method works for plain bacon, too.

Bacon is a salt-cured pork cut of meat, typically from the pork belly. Bacon is a breakfast side dish with eggs or waffles. The popular BLT sandwich is bacon, lettuce and tomato. My daughter likes to add some avocado and I add a slice of red onion. Bacon can be laced over a Thanksgiving turkey to add flavor and act as a self-basting bird.

Spicy Maple Bacon

Heat the oven to 400 degree

Ingredients:

1/2 lb. thick sliced bacon

3 to 4 tbsp Vermont maple syrup

2 tsp red pepper flakes

Directions:

Line a rimmed baking sheet with tinfoil or parchment paper. Lay the bacon on the pan without over lapping. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, until the bacon starts to brown. Spoon the maple syrup on the bacon and sprinkle with red pepper flakes. Rotate the pan and bake for another 3 to 5 minutes, until the bacon is crisp and brown. Transfer the strips to a paper towels to drain.

Serve bacon on the side of eggs, make a BLT or club sandwich or just eat as a snack.