The delivery was coordinated by two Stanford University students, Blake Sharp and Caroline Ricksen. They are volunteers for FarmLink, a new grassroots movement with the goal of preventing food waste and lessening food shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

College students throughout the country are coordinating the delivery of food that would have been thrown away and giving these items to food banks to be distributed.

“We were excited to be able to deliver this needed food here,” Sharp said. “I think it’s terrific having a group of students working together to make a positive change,”

Ricksen and Sharp left the Bay Area around 3 a.m. Friday on their journey to Yreka. The potatoes were distributed at the Yreka Bowl Bowling Alley parking lot. They were assisted by the Siskiyou Community Food Bank, which helped distribute the food to Siskiyou County residents and got the word out.

“It’s been nice to help and connect with people,” Ricksen said. “This is a way to help others and to provided needed food items to communities.”

Ricksen said items that have been delivered to other areas include everything from eggs to lemons.

On the FarmLinks website, the group said that while farms are experiencing extreme surplus due to reduced commercial orders, food banks are facing soaring demand and shortages of donated food.

“FarmLink is innovating a new supply chain to transport surplus produce from farms to food banks in need,” a statement on their website read. It added that “100% of donations to FarmLink are used to purchase produce and pay the wages of farmers and truckers.”

Groups and organizations such as the Karuk Tribe, churches, senior centers, and community volunteers arrived in trucks, vans, and cars to pick up the sacks of potatoes and distribute them to those in need throughout the area.

Laura Leach, executive director of the Siskiyou Community Food Bank, received a call a few days before from FarmLink asking if they were interested in helping distribute the potatoes.

“I was like, ‘wow. Sure,’” she said.

To get such a large shipment of potatoes was undoubtedly a positive, Leach said. After all, potatoes are a versatile food that can be used in a variety of ways. She commended Ricksen and Sharp for their dedication and kindness to help coordinate such a considerable shipment to Siskiyou County.

The potatoes were delivered throughout Siskiyou County and surrounding areas such as Modoc County. A batch of the potatoes was distributed to folks in the Klamath River area, including Happy Camp.

Willie Thompson, co-founder and board president of the Siskiyou Community Food Bank, was grateful for the generous donation of the potatoes by FarmLink. He said it was a terrific feeling to know that so many folks in the county would receive the sacks of potatoes that could be found throughout the parking lot.

“A lot of people will have a good use for this,” he said. “And they are really good quality.”

He added any remaining potatoes would be going to a food bank in Oregon.

Essential workers, such as nurses and others in the medical profession, were also invited to pick up bags of potatoes, with members of the public invited to pick up potatoes for a few hours in the afternoon.

For more information on FarmLink, go to www.farmlinkproject.org.

