Make reservations now to get your pet fixed

Unity Thrift Animal Rescue will be sponsoring another low-cost spay and neuter clinic for pet owners in Taft on June 4 and 5.

The clinic is a partnership involving Unity Thrift the Simi Valley Mobile Spay and Neuter Clinic that has held similar events in Taft in the past.

Unity Thrift raises money to sponsor the clinics through its yard sales and other fundraisers

To reserve a spot for you pet and to get more information, call 805-584-3823.