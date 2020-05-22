Two structures may have burned

Firefighters were able to halt the spread of a brush fire in the east end of the Cuyama Valley Friday afternoon, but two structures may have been lost.

Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said the fire broke out about 4:20 p.m. off Highway 33 south of Highway 166.

About an hour later, the forward spread of the fire had been halted after about 35 acres burned, according to the SBCFD.

Bertucelli said communications are difficult in the remote area.

He said there are reports that two structures may have burned. It is unknown if they are residences or outbuildings.

Firefighters from Kern County joined crews from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as well as the Los Padres National Forest.

Several air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter were also used to contain the fire.