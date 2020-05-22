It’s been raining! With Siskiyou County in a drought, it is welcome. It is nice to have sunshine, but vital to have rain as well. There were big beautiful red roses just outside our front door but the rain has been hard on the open blooms. There are buds yet to bloom, so we look forward to more beautiful roses.

Seems like all of our community is looking forward to things to come right now.

The seniors at Happy Camp High School, despite all that they have been through, will be graduating. Hurrah! It may be a graduation quite different than usual, but we are grateful that they’ve overcome the obstacles. Erica Mitchell posted how they are a great group and she has been honored to teach them. Congratulations to all of you, Chelsea, Hawkeye, Matthew Wilson, Michael Beals, Mitchell, Keelan Hahn, Levi and Vincent.

Last week the Chamber of Commerce enjoyed a visit with our District 1 congressman, Doug LaMalfa. He mentioned eating at the Pizza House last time he was in Happy Camp.

We weren’t the only ones on the conference call, but the rest were from quite larger chambers, like Redding. Let’s see now, Redding’s population is about 91,772 people within about 81 square miles of land in Shasta County. That comes out to around 1,530 people per mile. Happy Camp, however, has a population of 1,190 people in about 12 square miles. That makes our population density about 81 persons per square mile. Quite a difference!

Love Happy Camp, especially because we have beautiful wide open spaces to enjoy.

The men that we were discussing their Chamber concerns with Representative LaMalfa mentioned the harsh experiences of the business community. Because the Redding Chamber didn’t hold their Cool April Nights event they lost $30,000. Maybe they will be able to have Hot August Nights or some other event when things are all opened up again.

Happy Camp hasn’t had the Rollin’ on the River motorcycle weekend since 2010, when we made enough to donate $3,000 to the Happy Camp Community Services District. Little by little in the preceding 10 years, we’d made donations and improvements and had been made adding electric and plumbing services to the River Park. The Chamber enjoyed being able to do that and it made the area better for holding future events as well.

Since some Redding businesses told their chamber that they were unable to contribute their chamber dues this year, they made allowances. They didn’t want to eliminate any faithful members if they had been suffering through the recent sheltering in place problems. Their dues start at $300 a year for businesses, but $500 is their most popular membership investment and it goes up from there. They also have a $200 civic membership category.

With their new policy, they have received 200 new members which increased the membership roll to 1,000, which is what it was in their heyday!

Every other chamber that we are aware of in the area has much higher membership investments than the Happy Camp. Our dues started in 1986 at $50 each and they were increased to $100 each for brick and mortar businesses. For those who were home businesses, or non-profits we have kept the dues at $50. Those who wish to plan ahead can invest $500 for a lifetime membership.

At the next chamber meeting we will be discussing the suggestion made that we offer 50% off this year with the difficulty that local businesses have experienced and what other actions can be done to help out.

Yreka is offering discounts of 15-30% off their memberships which run from a basic membership of $100 up to the Chamber Partnership of $2,000 a year.

What does a Chamber of Commerce do? It is an advocacy group for local businesses and the community, provides networking and event development, resource development and relationships to last a lifetime.

The Happy Camp Chamber receives many calls on the telephone at (530) 493-2900 and seeks to help the callers no matter their question. We may not know all the answers, but when stumped we will check it out and get back to them or refer them somewhere to find information. When our businesses post a notice of an event or of community interest on Facebook, we share to all the community. Our calendar has been a bit sparse lately, due to shelter-in-place, but we regularly make the community calendar available on line. We also get mail, and answer those letters and email as well.

We also have a Happy Camp and Klamath River Directory with maps and basic information. We try to include at least the name under the type of business and phone number and address or website address if it is an online business.

Even the litter pick-ups at the “Friends of Dear Mad’m” area of Highway 96 has been postponed. First the access to the area was complicated with the slide that closed a lane at times, and then the Caltrans office let us know that they didn’t want litter pick-ups made during the Coronavirus pandemic. It is a beautiful walk along the River and Highway 96 for just two miles from just east of Independence rest area. It includes the area where we soon hope that we will be able to get E Clampus Vitus to erect a monument to Dear Mad’m, Stella W. Patterson. In her memory we have held Happy Camp events.

Thanks to Naturegraph publishers in Happy Camp, we still are able to provide the book to those who need a new copy of an old favorite or their first copy as someone has recommended it.

We are so grateful to our faithful members! Our needs are simple because all the work is done by volunteers, and we have great volunteers that step up to help out for many purposes, members and non-members.

We had no nominations for the officers or board members this year, and would be delighted to invite interested in promoting Happy Camp to contact the chamber at secretary@happycampchamber.com or by mail at PO Box 1188, Happy Camp, CA 96039.

Judy Bushy lives along the wild and scenic Klamath River in the town of Happy Camp. Klamath Views appears weekly in the Siskiyou Daily News. Contact her at (530) 493-5248.