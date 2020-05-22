To provide a point of reference, Rick Wilson is Republican strategist and columnist employed by the Daily Beast. Mr. Wilson recently released a book, titled “Running Against the Devil: A Plot to Save America from Trump – and Democrats from Themselves.” I thought this entry was appropriate considering one of your contributors enjoys irresponsibly portraying Democrats as “Satan” while making Republicans, God loving good guys. Wilson combines decades of national political experience and insight in his take-no-prisoners analysis. In the book, Mr. Wilson addresses Trump’s destructive and dangerous first term in a case-by-case characterizing Trump as perhaps engaging in what may be considered “Satanic” behavior suggesting that Trump may be one the worst presidents in history. Unlike anyone else, Wilson blows the lid off Trump’s 2020 Republican war machine, exposing his unethical strategies and tactics planned against the Democratic nominee. “We are all God’s children” apparently doesn’t apply to Trump describing immigrants from what he portrayed as “sh__hole” countries like Africa and Haiti. Trump need not call himself a conservative or a Christian, for that matter, when you don’t believe there’s a way where people who come and embrace the proposition of this country can become Americans, regardless of political party.

John Swanson

Hornbrook