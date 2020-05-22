One new case in Fellows-Derby Acres area

The county death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak rose to 27 Friday, the Kern County Health Department reported.

The health department also reported 51 new cases in Kern County and one new case on the Westside in the Fellow-Derby Acres area.

Taft still has 20 total cases with 14 recovered and Maricopa has one person who tested positive but has since recovered.

Kern County's total case count is 1,705 cases and 27 deaths.

Most of the deaths, at least 16 have come from two Bakersfield skilled nursing facilities.

County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said Thursday there were 14 deaths from the Kingston Health Care facility and one from the Orchards Post Acute nursing home.

Alsop said that 1,630 or 96% of the county residents with COVID-19 have either fully recovered or are recovering at home.

There were 38 people with COVID-19 in the hospital as of Friday.