VICTORVILLE — The Victor Valley Union High School District kicked off a unique graduation season Friday, May 22, as 116 Cobalt Institute of Math & Science students were driven through the campus to pick up their diplomas.

With campuses closed and graduation ceremonies canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, VVUHSD schools have had to adapt to the new normal.

“Our principals have found innovative ways to honor our graduating seniors and their families,” VVUHSD Superintendent Dr. Ron Williams said. “While the circumstances are not ideal, our schools have created memorable ceremonies for our seniors.”

In early April, schools across the district began planning virtual graduations that would be streamed online. VVUHSD kicked off its virtual graduations on Friday, with CIMS and Adelanto High School streaming their virtual ceremonies.

During CIMS’ virtual ceremony on Facebook, valedictorian Alex Morgan spoke of the challenges he and his peers faced during their four years of high school, including the COVID-19 pandemic that forced students into distance-learning scenarios and canceled milestone events typical to senior classes.

But he said those challenges “shaped us to be the people we are today.”

“I know we have all had several breakdowns, sleepless nights and lots of stress — mainly due to procrastination,” Morgan said. “But all of these challenges have helped us grow and be prepared for our futures. We’ve all made memories that will last a lifetime and friendships that will influence us forever.”

Morgan thanked his fellow classmates, teachers, parents and God for motivating him to succeed.

“I would not have been able to achieve the position of valedictorian without my CIMS family,” he said.

Following the virtual ceremonies, school administrators began to realize there was something more they could do for their seniors.

Inspired by other schools in the Inland Empire that were doing socially distant graduations, and having seen the enthusiasm her students had for their cap and gown pickups, Silverado Principal Heather Conkle conceived the idea of a diploma pickup.

Soon, every school in the district and in the Victor Valley followed suit, leading to a full slate of modified graduations, according to VVUHSD.

“It seemed we could do something memorable for students and parents with our diploma distribution,” Conkle said. “Along with our virtual graduation, we are doing everything we can to honor this class.”

Silverado and Victor Valley High School will have drive-through ceremonies on Tuesday, followed by Adelanto High on Wednesday and University Prep on May 29.

The CIMS ceremony on Friday was the first of the year for a local high school. District and school personnel, including Williams, board member Caleb Castaneda and CIMS Principal Clarissa McNally posed with the graduates, who were driven up to the podium one-by-one during a four-hour event.

“We gave out 116 diplomas, so everyone showed up,” McNally said. “It was an awesome experience for parents and students.”