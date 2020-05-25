Death toll remains at 29

The Kern County Health Department reported another 47 COVID-19 cases Monday morning, bringing the county total to 1,881 since the first cases were found here in mid-March.

But two thirds - 1,239 - have recovered, the health department said.

Currently 45 people are hospitalized and 558 people are recovering at home

There have been 29 deaths from the pandemic. Sixteen of those deaths have come from a pair of Bakersfield skilled nursing facilities.

No new cases have been reported on the Westside in several days.

There have been 20 total cases in the Taft area with 14 people recovered and one case each in the Maricopa and Fellows areas.