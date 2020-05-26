APPLE VALLEY — Town Hall and the Development Services Building reopened on Tuesday to serve residents and customers in person after being closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus.

The May 25 announcement by the Town of Apple Valley came in accordance with the State of California’s advancement into Stage 2 of its reopening plan, which includes office workplaces with modifications.

Town Hall is open for normal business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and every other Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Town Hall will be closed on May 29.

The Development Services Building, which includes Planning, Engineering, and Building and Safety, will reopen for walk-ins from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday and every other Friday.

Departments in the DSB will be available each afternoon by appointment only and will also be closed on May 29.

The community is encouraged to contact Town Hall prior to arrival to ensure services are open. Residents can call 760- 240-7000 or email info@applevalley.org.

Like many other local places of business, the town will continue to practice enhanced safety modifications, including requiring staff and guests to wear face coverings while in the building.

Staff and guests will also be required to go through a brief health screening and a no-contact temperature check. Following CDC guidelines, officials will deny entry to Town Hall to anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.

“I’m grateful to our Town staff for continuing to provide quality service to our residents and customers via phone and online and I’m pleased that we can resume in-person customer service again,” said Mayor Scott Nassif, in a written statement. “Thank you to our community for your patience and understanding during this time, and moving forward, as physical distancing modifications will be the new way of doing business for the foreseeable future.”

Phone and online service options remain available.

Based on the state health order, Town Council and Commission meetings will continue to be closed to the public and may be viewed online at www.applevalley.tv.

The town’s Animal Shelter will reopen on June 2 with similar physical distancing modifications and health screenings.

For information on recent town actions, closures, community and business resources, and number of coronavirus cases, visit av.town/coronavirus, call 760-240-7000 or email info@applevalley.org.

Reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227, RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com, Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.