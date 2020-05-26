Testing available through West Side Family Health Care, City of Taft

West Side Family Health Care and the City of Taft are partnering to offer free COVID-19 antibody tests to Westside residents.

Anyone who lives in the 93268, 93224, 93252 and 93276 area codes are eligible. No insurance is required.

The tests for antibodies show if a person has of has contracted COVID-19 in the past even if they had no symptoms, and the results ill aid government officials making decisions on the rules and regulations affecting the closures of businesses and public activities.

The testing is paid for through federal funds the City of Taft obtained through the CARES ACT.

The testing involves a blood draw and patients will be notified of the results in 24 to 72 hours.

While the antibody tests uses a blood sample, some patients may require a COVID-19 nasal swab test n addition to antibody test based on screening, symptoms and health history.

The antibody tests is used to determine past and present exposure to COVID-19.

Westside residents interested in the COVID-19 antibody tests an set up an appointment at 661-765-1935. testing is available by appointment only Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No-cost COVID-19 nasal swab testing continues to be offered through West Side Family Health Care . testing is done by appointment only and is provided Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.