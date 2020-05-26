Suspect faces burglary and looting charges

A Taft man was arrested on Memorial Day and charged with stealing items from a house that was heavily damaged in a recent fire.

He was charged with burglary and looting.

Taft Police on patrol spotted Robert Xavier Gonzalez, 23, inside the fenced in area around two structures that burned on May 20.

The officers took Gonzalez into custody about 8:30 a.m. and found him in possession of personal items belonging to the victims that formerly lived at 525 North Street.

The items were valued at about $50.

Gonzalez was transported to the Kern County Sheriff's central reeving facility where he was booked on the felony burglary and looting charges and two misdemeanor warrants.

He was still in custody Tuesday afternoon and his bail was set at $62,500.

The house Gonzales was arrested at was destroyed when fire broke out next door in an abandoned house that has since been demolished. That fire is considered suspicious and is under investigation.







