No new cases reported in Taft area

COVID-19 infections have not increased dramatically on the Westside in the past week.

As of Tuesday morning, the Kern County Public Health Department reported 20 total cases in the Taft area (zip code 93268) and 14 were already recovered.

There were also one case each in both the Maricopa area and Fellows-Derby Acres areas.

Only five new cases were reported in kern County Tuesday morning, bringing the total to 1,886.

To date, 29 county residents have died from COVID-19.

More than half of the deaths (16) have come from two Bakersfield skilled nursing facilities, County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said.

There were 44 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday 564 recovering at home.

Since the outbreak hit Kern County in mid-March, 1,239 people have recovered from coronavirus.