But only with stringent guidelines. Nail salons still closed

The California Department of Public Health today announced that counties that have attested to meeting the criteria for accelerated re-opening may re-open hair salons and barbershops with modifications such as mandatory face coverings for both barbers or stylists and clients. State public health leaders noted that Californians staying at home and exercising caution when out helped flatten the COVID-19 curve. Public health leaders acknowledge that today's announcement is also possible based on statewide indicators such as PPE, testing capacity, hospital surge capacity and hospitalizations.

Permitted activities include services that can be provided with both the worker and customer wearing face coverings throughout the service. These include haircuts, hair coloring, blowouts, weaves and extensions, braiding, lock maintenance, wig maintenance and hair relaxing treatments.

Salon activities that cannot be done with face coverings on both the worker and client – or that require touching the client's face – such as shaving, facial waxing, threading, eyelash services and facials – remain prohibited at this time in all counties. Likewise, nail salons remain closed.

Under the new guidance to reopen, salons and barbers must:

•Implement measures to ensure physical distancing of at least six feet between and among workers and customers, except when providing haircutting and other close contact services.

•Provide temperature and/or symptom screenings for all workers at the beginning of their shift and any vendors, contractors, or other workers entering the establishment.

•Encourage workers and customers who are sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home.

•Screen customers upon arrival and be prepared to cancel or reschedule customers who indicate they have any signs of illness.

•Require workers and customers to use face coverings during the entire haircutting and other close contact hair services.

More information about the state's COVID-19 guidance is on the California Department of Public Health's Guidance web page.