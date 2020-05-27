I recently spoke with family in Michigan and they told me of the Graduation Project in their town.

Here it is: anyone interested is asked to paint a banner for their garage door, window paint your front door, window, or chalk art your driveway for all for the graduates who will miss formal graduation ceremonies in the coming weeks. Preschool, middle school, high school and college graduation are all ceremonies that celebrate the growth and dedication required to achieve an important life goal. Help them feel the support, love and recognition of community and family by making your posters or chalk art!

Please limit your messages exclusively to your own personal property unless you have written permission from the property owner or the city. After graduation, clean up and dispose of all the signs to prevent any litter and pollution.

Go graduates!

Gail Domanski

Mount Shasta