Bakersfield skilled nursing facilities have been hit hard

Seven people hospitalized with COVID-19 died since Tuesday, bringing Kern County's pandemic death toll to 36.

The Kern County Health Department reported the deaths and 65 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

Kern County's total case count is now 1,951.

thirty-eight patients are still hospitalized. there were 45 hospitalized yesterday.

None of the new cases reported Wednesday are in Taft or the Westside, according to the health department.

Kern County Public Health Director Matt Constantine said 22 of the 36 deaths have come from three Bakersfield skilled nursing facilities. He said 18 were residents at Kingston Healthcare Center, three were residents at Valley Convalescent Hospital and one was a resident at The Orchards Post Acute.

County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said more than 10 percent of the county's COVID-19 cases are patients at the nursing facilities, and that at least 75 healthcare workers have also become ill with COVID-19.

Alsop said 1,867 or 96% people who have become infected in Kern County are either fully recovered or are recovering at home, treating their symptoms on their own.