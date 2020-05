Officers make two warrant arrests



07:41 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft City Hall, E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

08:09 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:17 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:23 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Heritage Park on Eighth St. Disposition: Report Taken.

8:26 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:05 Public Intoxication

Occurred at Taft Community Medical on Fourth St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:29 Animal Control

Occurred on Victor St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

2:39 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Second St/North St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:03 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Second St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:22 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:29 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Little Ceasar's Pizza on Kern St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:35 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Little Ceasar's Pizza, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:07 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

6:31 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Pierce St, Ford City. Disposition: Completed.

8:06 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: Report Taken.

8:36 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:31 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Terrace Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:39 Civil Matter

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

10:36 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Hwy 33. Disposition: Completed.

11:34 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.



12:31 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Supply Rw/Second St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:10 Public Intoxication

Officer initiated activity at Third St/San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

1:29 False Alarms

Occurred at Jug & Rose on N. Tenth St. Disposition: False Alarm.

3:47 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Goodwill Industries, Finley Dr, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:56 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Original Hacienda Grill, Fourth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks OK



4:06 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at B St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.



4:47 False Alarms

Occurred at Outpost Food And Gas on Sixth St. Disposition: False Alarm.

5:08 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Philippine St, Taft Heights. Disposition: Completed.