The school offers 18 dual-enrollment college courses. YHS partnered with Southern Oregon University, Klamath Community College, and College of the Siskiyous to provide this service for the students.

A dual enrollment program at Yreka High School is allowing students to take college-level courses taught by YHS teachers.

Courses offered include math, English, social science, science, foreign language, music, agriculture, wood, culinary, and health occupations.

The dual enrollment program has been taking place for seven years and continues this spring despite the school being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Courses are being taught remotely, with students checking in individually with teachers on occasion at the school while practicing safe social distancing.

Rhonda Daws, Assistant Principal and Director of Curriculum and Categorical Programs at YHS, said if students take all the dual enrollment offerings, they can start college as a junior depending on their major, “which is saving families so much money.”

“This gives them a head start and helps prepare them for college,” she said. “It’s been quite beneficial for a lot of our students.”

Daws said while not all the courses are free, there are scholarship opportunities for students who need financial support. Currently, the courses offered by COS are free.

Yreka High School math teacher Martini Macado has taught college-level dual enrollment courses such as intermediate college algebra, statistics, and pre-calculus the past four years.

“I love the program,” she said. “It’s great for the kids. It saves them so much time and money.”

It also gives those that are good students but don’t plan on being Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) majors a chance to get this requirement out of the way, and helps students who want to study STEM in college a head start, she said.

YHS junior Jada Swenson has taken advantage of this program and has already taken college-level classes at the high school. Swenson hopes to study pre-med in college and become a doctor. Both her parents are local doctors.

“It’s going to help me in the long run, and the classes have been challenging and fun,” Swenson said.

YHS English teacher Carrie Henry said it has been a positive experience for both her and the students to be part of the program.

Henry enjoys working with students that enjoy these challenging courses. She is pleased with how it will help them save money once they arrive in college, and gives them an idea of what it takes to do well and what is expected in college-level courses.

“These kids are motivated and they are excited to learn this material,” she said. “It’s nice for some of them to get classes out of the way so they can focus on their major when they head to college.”

YHS junior Ceiba Cummings is currently taking U.S. History and Algebra 2 through the dual enrollment program. It has been a fantastic hands-on way to experience and prepare for what college course will be like, she said. Cummings plans to study environmental engineering in college.

“It challenges you and helps you be self-reliant,” Cummings said. “You’re left to your own devices just like college.”