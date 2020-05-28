Council members expressed concerns about this year’s drought and is considering banning fireworks in Dunsmuir. They will review their options after consulting with Dunsmuir Fire Chief Dan Padilla.

Dunsmuir City Hall is set to reopen its doors to the public on June 15. Changes have been made to make the office safe for the public and city hall personnel, including clear dividers over the counters.

“I feel like we are losing connection with the community with this isolation,” said councilor Peter Arth at last week’s Dunsmuir City Council meeting, held online via Zoom.

Mayor Juliana Lucchesi said the city will wait to resume in-person meetings until they hear from the state that it’s safe. She also said, “As an act of kindness, everyone should use a mask.”

Also at Thursday’s meeting, council members expressed concerns about this year’s drought and is considering banning fireworks in Dunsmuir. They will review their options after consulting with Dunsmuir Fire Chief Dan Padilla.

Although Union Pacific has agreed to meet to discuss completing a safe and accessible Mossbrae Falls, City Manager Todd Juhasz said he’s been working with Sheriff’s Office to determine a procedure for raising parking rates and other fees to cover code enforcement costs while both Mossbrae and Hedge Creek Falls are closed to the public during the pandemic.

Dunsmuir Park District Administrator Mike Rodriguez gave a presentation to the council detailing the challenges COVID-19 has presented over the past months.

Rodriguez said visitors are coming to town looking for points of interest. Though the parks have been open, the bathrooms are closed and the water is turned off for the public’s safety. The Dunsmuir ball park has been closing at 7 p.m. due to vandalism. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s personnel have been patrolling that area more often now.

The Dunsmuir Pool can open in Phase 3 of the state’s gradual reopening plan, but the Recreation and Parks District is waiting to hear from the county and state before they make any decisions. The pursuing of a grant to resurface the pool has been put on hold, Rodriguez said. A crack was fixed last year.

Rodriguez also said the district is working on a master plan guideline for the parks in the future.

In other business, councilors gave Juhasz authorization to proceed with USDA low interest loans and a grant contract to continue work on the town’s water main project. A few of the conditions include entering into agreements for services with Pace Engineering, their attorney, the bond counsel and interim financing bank.

Juhasz also was given authorization to purchase water meters to the company with the lowest bid for the Automatic Meter Read program, which the USDA will also help fund.

Steve Bryan, the regional director for the Community Care Team and Siskiyou Community Resource Collaborative gave a presentation on the how they partnered with other organizations to support the city by providing and delivering food to those in need.

He talked about other ways the organization is supporting Dunsmuir, through the community garden and the launching of an online cooking class to teach people to cook on a budget creatively. This class will start in June along with other online courses, such as the “Senior Living Long and Well” course.

For more information about the classes call (530) 235-4400.

Sergeant Ben Whetstine presented the Sheriff’s update and statistics for the month of April in Dunsmuir:

The office spent 601 hours patrolling the city and there were 211 calls for service. Sixteen cases were taken and there were 37 traffic-related stops, 41 citations given, three felony arrests and bookings, and five misdemeanor bookings, Whetstine said.