An open letter to Siskiyou Public Safety leaders:

The sound of sirens is often the first indication that our homes and properties may be threatened by fire. Many of us have learned, from experience and, at your urging, to be prepared to evacuate, and to begin that process at the first sign of a threat.

The residents of Siskiyou County live several months of each year in fire fear. The sound of approaching sirens, punctuated by the bleating of fire truck horns, can provoke an understandably visceral response in many of us.

Therefore, please discourage, prohibit if possible, the use of sirens in parades, pep rallies, and other events that are not public safety emergencies.

If you want your citizens to respect sirens, then stop using them as toys.

Thank you,

Larry Roszkowiak

Lake Shastina