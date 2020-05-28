Books may be purchased directly from Myr for curbside pickup at her home on Ski Village Drive. Call (530) 926-1713.

Mount Shasta artist Myr Skipper, is pleased to announce the launch of her new book “Myr’s World – Between the Lines” – a book of 20 original pen and ink drawings. These intricate, whimsical designs may be used for coloring or simply for gazing into multiple layers of consciousness. Many people find that coloring is a calming activity, helping them to de-stress while dealing with the challenges and restrictions of “sheltering in pace.”

Raised on a farm in Minnesota, Myr worked as a youth counselor before beginning a 30 year period of traveling the world –exploring most of the U.S. including Alaska, Hawaii, and Central America, as well as England, Belgium and France. In 2000, after reading about the sacred mountain of Mt. Shasta, Myr was drawn to visit and ended up making our alpine paradise her permanent home, according to a press release.

Myr worked in the community as a caregiver and gardener. She sold her acrylic paintings and clothing art to individuals, as well as donating her art for local fundraisers. After an injury that prevented her from working and from climbing the stairs to her painting studio, Myr began drawing in pen and ink, creating hundreds of designs expressing her inner world and the essence of her years of exploring our beautiful planet Earth and the world’s many cultures. The drawings depict our connectedness with each other and “All That Is,” the release states.

Living simply in her cabin nestled in the pines, drawing daily, reading, observing the birds and tending her beloved flower garden, Myr’s intent is to continue evolving in consciousness and spiritual growth and to serve whenever and however possible.

