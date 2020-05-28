Pickup hits big rig, then collides with passenger car

A man was killed in a traffic accident near Maricopa Thursday afternoon.

The victim was driving a Chevrolet pickup westbound on Highway 166 between Pentland Road and Short Road when it drifted into the eastbound lanes, sideswiped a tractor trailer then collided head-on with a passenger car, CHP officer Adam Taylor said.

The driver of the pickup, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 1:45 p.m. crash.

The woman driving the Subaru passenger car suffered minor to moderate injuries and was taken by ground ambulance to Kern Medical for treatment.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

This is a developing story.

Check taftmidwaydriller.com for more information as it becomes available.