Woman from San Luis Obispso was injured

The victim of a traffic accident on Highway 166 was a 63-year-old Bakersfield man, according to the California Highway Patrol.

His name will be released by the Kern County Coroner.

He was not wearing a seat belt, the CHP said.

The victim was westbound on Highway 166 about 2 miles east of Maricopa when it drifted into the eastbound lanes, struck a tractor trailer and then collided with a Subaru.

The driver of the Subaru was identified as Karen Almas, 63, of San Luis Obispo. She was taken to Kern Medical with minor to moderate injuries.

She was wearing her safety restraints and her airbag deployed.

The truck driver, Ralph Seeley, of Chandler, Az. was not injured. His truck was carrying dog food, acording to the CHP website.