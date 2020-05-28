Suspect ran two stop signs before hitting victim's car, CHP says

A woman was critically injured when she was the victim in a drunk-driving hit and run crash in South Taft Thursday just after 5:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers said

She was left pinned in her wrecked vehicle after the collision at Wood Street and Lierly Avenue.

Th suspect fled the scene but was arrested a few blocks away.

The CHP said the woman, whose name was not immediately available, was eastbound on Wood at Lierly when the suspect driver in a Chevrolet Cruze ran the stop sign st Wood while going south on Lierly.

He had just run the stop sign at Crystal Street, officers said.

The impact pushed both vehicles into the front yard of a home at 500 Lierly.

The suspect fled on foot.

The woman was trapped in the Ford, which was lodged against the front porch of the house. Kern County firefighters had to use a chain saw to cut away a downed tree, then use hydraulic extrication tools to pry open the wreckage to free her.

She was taken from the scene by ground ambulance and then transferred to a helicopter that took her to kern Medical.

She suffered multiple injuries, including a possible broken pelvis and broken femur, officers said.

The driver of the Cruze, meanwhile, fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later by a Kern County Sheriff's deputy at South Tenth and Crystal then transported back to the scene where CHP officers took him into custody.

He is facing charges including felony DUI and felony hit and run causing injury. His name was not immediately available from the CHP.

This is a developing story. Checktaftmidwaydriller.com for updates.