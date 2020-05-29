Bakersfield man died when his truck hit big rig, passenger car

The Kern County Coroner identified the victim of a Thursday traffic accident on Highway 166 as Edmond Russell Pritchard, 63.

The California Highway Patrol said Pritchard was westbound on the highway between Pentland Road and Short Road when his pickup drifted into the eastbound lanes where it struck the side of an eastbound tractor-trailer rig then collided head-on with a passenger car.

Pritchard died in the accident.

The driver of the truck was not injured and the driver of the passenger car escaped with minor injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.