Mt. Shasta Ski Park recently donated $2,500 to both Dignity Health Connected Living and Siskiyou Community Food Bank. Through the month of April, Mt. Shasta Ski Park collected 10% of each season pass sale. Donating a total of $5,000, the park thanked all who purchased a pass, allowing them to give back to the community.

Dignity Health Connected Living is the designated Shasta County Food Bank. Funds will be used for the food bank which includes extra staffing and food purchases.

The food bank operates the Senior Brown Bag, Surplus Donated Food, Emergency Food Assistance, and Senior Box program. Connected Living already operates at a deficit so additional funding is critical to be able to serve additional seniors and low income families. Since COVID-19, all food distributions, in all programs, are increasing every week. In just three weeks, the number of individuals being served has increased from 5,000 people to 7,500.

Siskiyou Community Food Bank is a locally run, family food bank that started out at the farmers market. They have since grown their operation, founded in 2013, in Yreka.

This summer, Mt. Shasta Ski Park is breaking ground on a new bar expansion that will be ready by their 2020/21 winter season. This will improve guest capacity. They are also running large maintenance projects on both Douglas and Marmot lifts to run as efficiently as possible. Their summer staff has been hired back on and are working hard on getting the park ready when they are able to open for summer operations, according to a press release.

The Ski Park is hoping to open mid-July, compliant to the phase regulations of the time, and offer scenic chair lift rides, mountain biking, disc golf, wedding, events, and more.

For information visit skipark.com