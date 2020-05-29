City, Chamber and Rec working on plan for drive-in only July 4 show at Franklin Field. Public donations still needed

“Taft Fireworks Show returns Saturday, July 4th”

The City of Taft, the Taft Chamber of Commerce, and the West Side Recreation and Park District have worked out a plan to hold a Taft Fireworks Show for the Fourth of July at Franklin Field.

The Chamber made the announcement Friday afternoon.

It's gong to be a little different, and public financial support is still needed to pull it off, but Taft is going to have a July 4 fireworks show.

“These three institutions are working together to bring fireworks to Taft this year,” said Kathy Orrin, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce.

“This will not be the traditional Taft Fourth of July celebration,” Shannon Miller, Chamber’s Director of Operations said. “The issues presented by COVID-19 have necessitated thinking outside the box to be able to provide our community with a celebration that we have come to know and love.”

Miller said the Taft Fireworks Show will be a drive-in event only.

There will be no vendors, no food and drink sales, and no restrooms available.

The park area and park facilities will be closed on Saturday, July 4. Attendees will be directed to parking and asked to remain in their cars during the event. The specifics of the time and place, parking and directors for how to gather will be announced when the guidelines are finalized.

Viewing from your parked car is free, and there will be a limited number of VIP passes (at the cost of $25 per vehicle).

Purchase of a space in the VIP section can be made Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon in the Chamber office.

The Chamber is accepting donations through our website at www.taftchamber.com, by mail or in person at 400 Kern Street, and at the check-out counter at Cooper’s True Value. Additionally, Fund the Fireworks will take place on Friday, June 5 from 9 to noon at the corner of Kern and 4th Street with the help of Kern County Fire Department. The more contributions received, the larger the show will be.

“The people of the City of Taft love their country, and they support their right to live free,” stated City of Taft Mayor Dave Noerr. “We refuse to give up our ability to celebrate our freedom and the City is proud to partner with the Chamber and Westside Recreation.”