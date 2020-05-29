Victim of hit-and-run suffered major injuries

A Taft man is being held on felony DUI and hit-and-run charges stemming from a two-car crash in South Taft Thursday that seriously injured a Taft woman.

The suspect, Eulogio Lopez Torres, 21, is accused of running a stop sign in a Chevrolet Cruze and crashing into the Ford Escape the victim was driving, then running from the scene.

The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. at Wood and Lierly.

The CHP said Torres was southbound on Lierly and the other vehicle was eastbound on Wood Street.

The impact of the crash pushed the SUV into the front yard of a house and it lodged against a porch with the wrecked the Cruze, nearby

Firefighters had to cut through a downed tree, then use hydraulic tools to pry the wreckage open to free the victim, Yvette Herrera, 21, of Taft.

She suffered major injuries, including fractures, and was airlifted to Kern Medical.

Torres was not injured and ran from the crash scene. He was arrested by a Kern County Sheriff's deputy a short time later at Tenth and Crystal and turned over to California Highway Patrol officers.

He was subsequently booked on felony DUI and felony hit-and-run causing serious injury.

He is being held at the Sheriff's central receiving facility on $40,000 bail.

Officers at the scene said Torres had run a stop sign at Crystal and Lierly seconds before running the stop sign at Wood and Lierly where he hit Herrera.

Two male juveniles in Torres' car were not injured.