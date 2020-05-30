LUCERNE VALLEY — While most graduating classes had to settle for virtual graduation ceremonies, Lucerne Valley High School’s class of 2020 experienced the real thing with diplomas, student speeches and even a graduate riding in on her mustang horse.

The graduation, which was held on the school’s sports field early Friday morning, came after detailed planning with assurances that social distancing safeguards would be put in place.

The graduation ceremony officially began with Principal Nate Lambdin greeting the families and gave a rundown of how things would proceed. He thanked Lucerne Valley Unified School District Superintendent Peter Livingston for ensuring the graduation ceremony would become a reality.

After the graduates were seated, a 17-year-old mustang horse named “Digger,” was ridden by barrel racing competitor Breanna Mills accompanied by members of the Lucerne Valley FFA Chapter carrying American flags.

Due to the stay-at-home order, the National Anthem, which was sung by Emma Gardner, had special meaning this year. The song’s final words, “O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave,” tugged at the heartstrings and prompted applause from the appreciative attendees.

Lambdin introduced VIPs and school board members, which included board member Ruben Medina. Medina attended the graduation, which included daughter Korrina Medina — his youngest of 10 children — despite facing ongoing health challenges.

Teacher Nancy Monson, who is retiring after more than a quarter century of service, was recognized for her contributions. Monson will continue working with the district’s Adult Education School.

School Board President Tom Courtney, on behalf of the Mitsubishi Cement Corporation Educational Foundation, read the names of the MCCEF’s scholarship recipients. The foundation awarded scholarships to 13 seniors in the amount of $2,000 with top student Akira Ogawa, who was given the Bud Biggs Scholarship, receiving $3,000.

“When you look up at those mines, they care about our schools, they care about your education, and they care about you going forward and doing good things and going forward,” said Courtney, who has served on the board of education for more than a quarter century.

A special Class of 2020 Dedication Video featured interviews with each graduate.

Danielle Fernandez of the LVHS Class of 2004 presented a special award from the Medina family, of which she is the oldest sibling of 10, to the school. All members of the Medina family attended Lucerne Valley schools.

“This community hasn’t changed a bit,” said Fernandez, who is now a school administrator. “You go all out for your students. Lucerne Valley is our home. We’ve been here forever and we want to thank you.”

Another special highlight of the graduation ceremony occurred when student Walter Williams was announced. A top 10 student, recipient of a Lucerne Valley student scholarship and numerous other scholarships, Walter was awarded the $20,000 Mourning Sun Children’s Foundation scholarship. The award is given to someone who has lost a parent or loved one. Several members of the foundation’s governing board presented the award including Thurston “Smitty” Smith, a former Hesperia mayor who is a candidate for the 33rd Assembly District.

Student speeches were provided by salutatorian Krystian Otwell, who graduated with a 4.13 gpa and the girls basketball team’s all-time scorer, and valedictorian Akira Ogawa.

Instead of throwing their caps, graduating senior Tyze Walker led graduates in the symbolic throwing of individual rolls of toilet paper. Lambdin presented the class with board member Medina certifying the class.

The following are members of the Lucerne Valley High School’s 2020 graduating class:

Akira Ogawa, Krystian Otwell, Jenese Alarcon, Jessica Morales, Emma Gardner, Korrina Medina, Breanna Mills, Brendadette Lopez-Paiz, Walter Williams, Laela Mata, Shawn Allen, Brenda Almonte, Jack Hernandez, Kevin Alvarez, Michael Amotai, Hector Avelar, Nitzia Bojorquez, Isaac Cedeno, Michael Corona, Pearl Davis, Cristina Diaz, Bryan Fernandez, Karla Flores Garcia, Curtis Freeman, Jamar Jones, Saul Macias, Sebastian Medel, Audie Mikalauskis, Katelyn Miller, JT Mills, Enrique Navarro Meza, Logan Nefferdorf, Isaac Palomares, Pedro Palomares, Lizbeth Ponce Morales, Matthew Redding, Melissa Rico, Brian Rivera Gonzalez, Raven Sailiata, Diego Salas Velasco, Michael Salbino,Vanessa Silva, Noah Smith, Dayana Valenzuela, Emmanuel Velador, Andres Velazquez, and Tyze Walker.