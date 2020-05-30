Two options are available, per Stutz: a polymerise chain reaction, or PCR nasal swab test to detect the presence of COVID-19; or a PCR test and an antibody test.

Fairchild Medical Center is now offering COVID-19 testing to the general community, for those who do not have any coronavirus signs or symptoms, through an order by Siskiyou County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Stutz.

Two options are available, per Stutz: a polymerise chain reaction, or PCR nasal swab test to detect the presence of COVID-19; or a PCR test and an antibody test.

A stand-alone antibody test is not an option through this order, Fairchild Medical Center said in a press release.

To take advantage of the hospital’s testing, use the front parking lot in front of the hospital and follow directions to the tent behind the Emergency Department. Note that the his testing site is not configured for drive through testing, hospital officals said.

What to bring

Those wanting a test should bring their state-issued identification card and insurance card.

Will I owe money for the test?

Most insurances are paying for COVID-19 testing.

How will I get test results?

Any positive PCR test result will be reported via a call directly to the patient by Siskiyou County Public Health. Test results will be mailed to you, and you should receive them in about a week. If you do not get test results in one week call FMC’s Health Information Department at (530) 841-6237.

The public is encouraged to call their primary care providers if they feel ill, so they can be evaluated and propert treatment or testing can be administered.

Appointments may be made for either a virtual visit or in-person visit with FMC’s Primary Care Department by calling (530) 842-3507. Express Care is also available to see a local primary care provider without an appointment every day of the week between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. by visiting www. fairchildexpresscare.org.