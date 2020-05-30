When tragedy strikes, we rally together to help our neighbors. Sometimes that means making a casserole and delivering it to their doorstep. Sometimes, it means providing a listening ear or a shoulder to cry on. Other times, it means rolling up our sleeves and helping with a cleanup, or collecting much needed supplies or funds, like we did when the Klamathon Fire impacted the town of Hornbrook, or when the Boles Fire blazed through the town of Weed.

Although we never could have imagined the strange and unsettling ways the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our communities, I am confident that the residents of Siskiyou County will rise to the occasion, as they do every time there’s a challenge.

We can’t stop the coronavirus with a casserole, but kindness and understanding will go a long way toward healing our county.

Stores, salons, restaurants and parks shuttered for months are urgently, but thoughtfully, greeting customers. As school officials find creative ways to recognize graduating seniors and essential workers keep our economy moving, people in the grocery store stay a respectful six feet from their neighbor and volunteers mobilize to provide food for those who need it. It’s clear that Siskiyou County will rally around its own and come out stronger on the other side.

We’ll eat at at our favorite hometown restaurants, buy birthday gifts from local stores, have our hair done by our beloved stylists and support the small businesses that are the heart of our community.

On Thursday we unveiled collaboration with USA TODAY Network journalists around the country - Rebuilding America. On our website and in a special June 3 edition of the newspaper, you’ll find stories covering many angles of recovery in Siskiyou County and beyond.

I spoke with Siskiyou County restaurant owners to see what they face when reopening for diners after weeks of providing take-out only. I explored how the town of Mount Shasta will be affected financially by the loss of its beloved Fourth of July festivities. I talked with local Certified Financial Planner Mark Clure to see what he thinks about the future of investing. And I talked with local realtors and found that home sales are holding steady as people decide that Siskiyou County is the perfect place to live safely and simply. They’re right.

Siskiyou Daily News Sports Editor Bill Choy and Ethan Hanson talked to school officials to see what sports will look like this fall for local athletes – Hint: they’re still on!

We had help from our colleagues at the Record Searchlight in Redding, too. Mike Chapman delved into healthcare and the ways COVID-19 has changed the landscape of medicine as hospitals welcome patients through their doors. Alayna Schulman talked to local educators about what schools might look like when students return in the fall, and David Benda looked at what rural communities in Northern California can do to lure jobs back to our communities.

We also have national stories of interest. When will my favorite TV shows return? When can I go to the movies again? When will I be able to take a road trip to visit Disneyland? We have the answers to those questions and more.

While no one is sure exactly how this “new normal” will look, we did our best to illustrate what to expect in the days ahead as Siskiyou County’s economy – and economies across the state and nation – reboot.

As we rebuild America and Siskiyou County, I take comfort knowing that I live in a place where taking care of our own is a way of life.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Siskiyou Daily News and the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers.