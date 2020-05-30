VICTORVILLE — They came in stretch limos, classic cars, family vehicles decked out with signs and even a horse-drawn carriage. They left as 2020 high school graduates, having finally completed a most unusual school year.

More than 1,400 seniors from four Victor Valley Union High School District schools attended drive-up graduation ceremonies this week. Silverado and Victor Valley High honored their grads Tuesday, followed by Adelanto High School on Wednesday and University Preparatory on Friday.

All the schools will eventually have virtual graduations as well.

Adelanto High already broadcast its ceremony on YouTube and Facebook on May 22, while Silverado, UP and VVHS will stream their events next month.

At each socially-distanced event, students received a diploma and had an opportunity to stand onstage for professional photos as families and friends cheered them on from their vehicles.

“These ceremonies were fun and memorable for our students, families and staff,” said VVUHSD Superintendent Dr. Ron Williams, who attended all four ceremonies. “Under the circumstances created by COVID-19, these events were the best way to honor our 2020 graduates. It will certainly be a unique memory for the families.”

Adelanto High celebrated a graduating class of more than 400 students. At the top of the class were Valedictorian Brianna Mercado, attending UCLA in the fall, and Salutatorian Abigail Mejia, who earned a prestigious Gates Scholarship and will be heading to Harvard.

“Hold you head high knowing you are equipped with the skills to conquer anything life may bring,” AHS Principal Ebony Purcell said during the commencement address she gave during the online ceremony. “Let your light shine bright like a diamond and know there is nothing too hard for you to handle. You are Saint strong!”

Silverado honored more than 500 graduates. While every event had eye-catching vehicles in the que, Silverado grads Shamarie West-Brown and Kanyla Robinson certainly stood out when they showed up in a horse-drawn carriage. Other families came in limos or adorned their own vehicles with signs, balloons and other decorations.

“We left school on the afternoon of March 13, not realizing it would be our last,” Silverado Principal Heather Conkle said in her virtual commencement speech, referring to the school closures necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. “What occurred after that included a period of loss, confusion, panic and sadness. However, after the initial shock elapsed, I watched a class embrace change, adapt to unusual circumstances and overcome great adversity. From this adversity, innovation and inspiration happened. The Class of 2020 created new and different ways to honor and recognize their achievements.”

The top of Silverado’s class was Janet Osuji, Gabriel Maya, Anabell Montoya and Paul Valeriano. Conkle said the Valedictorian and Salutatorian rankings are still contingent on the final grades from the students’ concurrent community college coursework.

University Preparatory, a school of choice serving grades 7-12, finished off another accolade-filled year that included a Golden Bell award from the California School Boards Association for its Senior Transition Program. Also, UP was once again awarded a gold medal in the U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings, earning the highest rank ever achieved by a local high school at No. 27 in the state.

Among the 169 UP graduates were Valedictorian Angel Kuo along with Co-Salutatorians Stephanie Nguyen and Julian Zaragoza. Graduates received their diplomas from Principal Valerie Hatcher and came up to a portable stage for pictures in front of the school’s Victorville campus at Friday’s event.

Kuo, who will be attending Princeton, wrote a speech reflecting on the value of teamwork — something that has become more of a challenge in 2020.

“In a time of isolation, in a time of masks and social distancing and quarantines, it is the perfect opportunity to reflect on days of yore, in which we were given the chance to work with each other’s strengths and do great things,” Kuo said. “You might have taken that shot and you might not have, but we can always choose to work with each other later on.”

Victor Valley High celebrated its 390 graduates in style on Tuesday, setting up a video screen that featured larger-than-life video footage of each grad as they took the stage in front of VVHS’ new building facing Mojave Drive. Although the campus is looking more modern these days, tradition is always important at the area’s oldest high school. This was the Jackrabbits’ 104th graduating class.

Anthony Padilla-Barragan, attending Chico State, was the Valedictorian, and UCLA-bound Cindy Pabla was named salutatorian.

“Continue to move mountains and change the world for the better,” Padilla-Barragan said in his speech, which was recorded before Tuesday evening’s drive-up ceremony. “Today is our day. Congratulations to the Class of 2020!”