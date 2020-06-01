City officials in Barstow and Adelanto have declared local emergencies and set curfews that start at 6 p.m. Monday.

The Barstow City Council held an emergency meeting at 11 a.m., and said the curfew, which ends 6 a.m. Tuesday, and declaration were enacted in response to "civil unrest transpiring from protests" across the state and nation following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Officials in Adelanto enacted the same curfew, adding that it would remain in place until further notice, according to a press release posted to the city’s website.

"The declaration and curfew are in response to civil unrest resulting from protests throughout the country this past weekend, Mayor Gabriel Reyes said in the release. "The city said it "stands with our concerned community members and residents in their outrage regarding the death of George Floyd. We respect the public’s right to peacefully assemble and protest outside curfew hours."

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes while he lay handcuffed on the ground.

Four officers were fired following the incident. Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, was arrested and charged Friday on suspicion of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The video of the fatal arrest sparked outrage and protests worldwide in major cities, with some turning violent.

"We honor your voices, your cries, and your mission to end racial injustice," the City of Barstow said in a statement. "The City stands with you as an ally in this mission. The curfew is intended to give daytime opportunities to protestors to make their voices heard throughout the City and throughout the world."

Residents in Barstow and Adelanto must remain home unless traveling for work or religious meetings, or seeking medical services during the curfew.

All law enforcement, fire and medical personnel are exempt from the curfews. In its release, Barstow also exempted essential city staff.

Barstow Police Captain Andy Espinoza told the Daily Press the department received no reports of looting or rioting, and no protests were held in the city over the weekend.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, Espinoza said 12 people were protesting at the Walmart Supercenter on Montara Road. He said the protest was planned and scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

Just after 1 p.m. Monday, San Bernardino County spokesperson David Wert told the Daily Press county officials were on a call with "all city managers." Wert said, however, that a countywide curfew looked unlikely.

"(It’s) simply not necessary in our unincorporated mountain and remote desert communities," Wert said in a text message.

The county announced Monday it would close all county offices to the public starting at 3 p.m., with employees leaving by 4 p.m.

"The idea is to clear out business areas so law enforcement can focus on any demonstrations that might take place," Wert said.

Elsewhere in the High Desert, both Walmarts in Victorville, as well as the one in Hesperia, were closed by Monday afternoon and employees were seen boarding up entrances and windows at those locations.

The Target in Hesperia was also closed, but employees there had not boarded up the entrances. A Facebook post showed that the Apple Valley Target in the Jess Ranch Marketplace was also closed.

Grocery stores in the High Desert observed by Daily Press reporters appeared to be open.

Spokespersons for Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville said those municipalities had no plans to enact curfews on Monday.

Victorville spokesperson Sue Jones said the city will continue to monitor the situation.

Daily Press staff writer Rene Ray De La Cruz contributed to this report.

