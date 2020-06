Trespassing calls

7:43 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:56 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Fourth St/Finley Dr. Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:14 Trespassing

Occurred on Fourth St. Disposition: Completed.

10:51 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Taft City Hall on E. Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

1:19 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:20 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at North St/Fifth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:59 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Birch St/Harrison St, Ford City. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:15 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at N. Lincoln St/Ash St, Ford City. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:19 Trespassing

Occurred at Fourth St/Finley Dr. Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:46 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Completed.

4:01 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.