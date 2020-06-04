The Shasta-Trinity National Forest enacted fire restrictions last week to prohibit campfires. Outside of developed campgrounds and certain permitted facilities, igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire on national forests in California will be prohibited until further notice.

“We know that having a campfire is a traditional part of camping for many families. With that in mind, you will still be able to have a campfire at developed campgrounds and day use sites,” stated acting Forest Fire Management Officer James Courtright. “You will also be able to have a campfire on the shorelines of Shasta, Trinity and Iron Canyon Reservoirs, within ten feet from the water’s edge and at least 50 feet from vegetation. Campfires will also be allowed in the five designated Wilderness Areas on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. The sites where you can no longer have a campfire are previous years’ fire safe sites and dispersed camping areas.”

With a valid California Campfire Permit, forest visitors may use a portable campfire pit, stove or lantern that uses gas, kerosene, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel, with a shut-off valve, in an area at least five feet from any flammable materials. Campfire permits are available online: www.permit.preventwildfiresca.org.