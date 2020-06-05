New regulations allow schools, day camps, camping, hotels (for tourism) bars and wineries and gyms and fitness studios to open with precautions

Today, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released 12 new guidance documents for industry sectors not previously permitted to open under the Governor’s stay at home order.

“Businesses that have been issued State guidance are allowed to reopen in Kern County,” says Dr. Kris Lyon. “We encourage everyone to continue to protect themselves from COVID-19, practice physical distancing, wear face coverings when unable to achieve physical distancing, and wash hands frequently.”

Businesses within these 12 industry sectors are permitted to open in compliance with the CDPH guidance documents in Kern County.

Only businesses and sectors outlined in the guidance are allowed to operate and those sectors include: schools; day camps; camping; hotels (for tourism); casinos and card rooms; film, television, and music production; pro sports without an audience; bars and wineries; gyms and fitness studios; family entertainment centers (bowling alleys, crazy golf, batting cages); and zoos and museums.

There are still some businesses and activities that do not have guidance and therefore are still not allowed to operate at this time.

We want businesses to open safely and responsibly and as quickly as possible. We continue to ask the community to comply with the safety measures implemented within our business as they reopen in this new environment. These actions have been and will continue to play a crucial role in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Kern County Public Health will be assisting local business throughout the weekend to interpret the guidelines and provide assistance to businesses wishing to open. Local businesses can call 661-321-3000 for assistance. The guidance documents will be available on kernpublichealth.com and kerncounty.com for review.

Kern County received these documents Friday afternoon and will continue to review them throughout the weekend. A more thorough discussion will be had during the regularly scheduled press conference on Monday at 10 am.