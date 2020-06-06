VICTORVILLE — For a scene in his upcoming film, "Tenet," British filmmaker Christoper Nolan crashed a 747 airliner into a hanger at the Southern California Logistic Airport.

"I planned to do it using miniatures and set-piece builds and a combination of visual effects and all the rest," Nolan recently told Total Film.

But Nolan’s plan took another route last year after a scouting team in the High Desert discovered a massive array of old planes sitting idle at SCLA.

Nolan told Total Film that after making financial calculations, it became apparent that it would be more efficient to buy a real aircraft and perform the sequence with cameras rolling.

"It’s a strange thing to talk about – a kind of impulse buying, I suppose," Nolan said. "But we kind of did, and it worked very well, with Scott Fisher, our special-effects supervisor, and Nathan Crowley, the production designer, figuring out how to pull off this big sequence in camera. It was a very exciting thing to be a part of."

Warner Bros. Pictures, on May 22, released a second trailer for "Tenet," which includes brief scenes of a 747 rolling past several hangers, slamming into one of them and, eventually, exploding.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

In October, Exquadrum President Eric Schmidt, whose company is located at SCLA, told the Daily Press he took several photos of SCLA firefighters on standby "just in case something went wrong" on the set of Nolan’s film.

"Last year, we saw the movie crew shoot multiple scenes of the plane being rolled toward the hanger and eventually into the building," Schmidt said on May 30. "That’s when we left, so we didn’t see any of the pyrotechnics used in the film."

"Witnessing the slow movement of the 747 that night during filming and the final production in the trailer really illustrates what studios do in post-production," Schmidt said. "It was exciting to see it in real-time nonetheless."

SCLA has served as the setting for numerous other movies, TV shows and commercials over the years, including "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," "Jarhead" and "Top Gear US."

In 1997, the airport was used for "Contact," director Robert Zemeckis’ Sci-Fi film starring Jodi Foster. In it, the airport depicted the remote Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array radio astronomy observatory outside Socorro, New Mexico, the Daily Press reported at the time.

SCLA received over $680,000 — its highest filming fee yet — for "Tenet’s" eight-day shoot, according to a previous Daily Press report.

City spokesperson Sue Jones said last year that $325,000 of the $681,987 total would pay for the widening of an area just west of the filmed hangar, which Boeing rents.

Boeing helped negotiate the one-time fee with Classic Films Inc. — an affiliate studio of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. — and SCLA.

Robert Pattinson, who co-stars in the film told Total Film, "You wouldn’t have thought there was any reality where you would be doing a scene where they just have an actual 747 to blow up! It’s so bold to the point of ridiculousness."

"I remember, as we were shooting it, I was thinking, ‘How many more times is this even going to be happening in a film at all?’" Pattinson said.

Little is known about the much-anticipated movie — tentatively scheduled to arrive in theaters in July — that was also written by Nolan, the filmmaker behind the "Dark Knight" trilogy, "Inception," "Interstellar" and "Dunkirk," among others.

Based on the recent trailer, "Tenet" looks to be a cinematic spy-thriller that suggests that time "inversion" will be used to communicate with the future and prevent World War III.

Both of the film’s trailers contain palindrome-like scenes, wherein the action runs the same forward and backward. The film’s title is a palindrome.

Another trailer includes a mind-bending scene in which firefighters enter the hangar in an attempt to put out the fire as two unidentified individuals push a gurney carrying another individual into the building.

In that trailer, the action of the fire and firefighters runs in reverse, while the gurney pushers move forward in time. A female narrator says, "You are inverted, the world is not."

"It’s an incredibly complicated movie, like all of Chris’s movies," Pattinson told Esquire. "I mean, you have to watch them when they’re completely finished and edited three or four times to understand what the true meaning is."

The film also stars John David Washington, actor Denzel Washington’s son, who previously starred in Spike Lee’s "BlacKkKlansman." Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and Himesh Patel also star in the film.

"Tenet" was also shot in Estonia, Italy, Norway, England, India and Denmark, the studio reported.

Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227, or by email at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.