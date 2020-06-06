VICTORVILLE — The J.C. Penney store inside the Mall of Victor Valley dodged the closure bullet when the financially struggling company released a list of 154 stores they plan to permanently shutter.

While the Victorville location was spared, two others in San Bernardino County will close, including one in the Inland Center mall in San Bernardino and another inside the Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center in Chino.

Bankruptcy Judge David Jones is expected to conduct a hearing on June 11 to consider the bankruptcy proposal. If he signs off, going-out-of-business sales could begin immediately and could last 10 to 16 weeks, according to a USA Today report.

The bankruptcy announcement comes as the department store chain attempts to stabilize its finances under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Last month, the company filed for bankruptcy after reeling from retail industry struggles and the coronavirus pandemic, USA Today reported.

The Texas-based company reported losing money in eight of the last nine years, totaling $4.45 billion, according to FactSet.

J.C. Penney, the largest company to file for bankruptcy protection so far during the coronavirus pandemic, said in May that it would permanently shutter 242 stores, leaving about 600 open.

The bankruptcy court filing also listed stores earmarked for closure in the California cities of Los Banos, Pacheco, Delano, Yreka, Tracy, Turlock and Paso Robles.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” CEO Jill Soltau said in a statement.

The announcement comes as the company is gradually reopening stores that have been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company said nearly 500 had reopened as of Thursday.

The J.C. Penney store inside the Mall of Victor Valley was first located in the building now occupied by Dick’s Sporting Goods, who moved in after J.C. Penney relocated to a larger space in the mall that was first occupied by Mervyn’s and later Forever 21.

The expanded J.C. Penney store opened in 2012 and featured 100,000 square feet of retail space, with brands such as Sephora, Liz Claiborne, I Heart Ronson, MNG by Mango, Bisou Bisou and Levi’s, the Daily Press reported.

If the company decides in the future to shutter its Victorville location, it would be another big box store loss for the mall.

After nearly 30 years in business, the Sears store located inside the mall closed earlier this year after the company announced in 2019 that it would shutter 96 more stores across the country, the Daily Press reported.

