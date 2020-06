California Highway Patrol confirmed there were two fatalities as a result of a two-car crash on Highway 395 just south of South China Lake Boulevard on Sunday at around 3:20 p.m.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Matthew Allan Hagerman and Melissa Ann Martinez, both 53 and both from Riverside, California, died at the scene.

CHP Mojave had no further information regarding the crash as of Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated with more information once it becomes available.