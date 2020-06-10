Yreka High School students were recognized with the following awards and scholarships. The entire 2020 Top 100 Program is now available for viewing on the Yreka High School Facebook page.
YHS valedictorians
Braydan Chapman and Benjamin Horwitt
YHS salutatorians
Jane Grantham and Padra Vue
YHS Department Awards
English language – Jane Grantham
Agriculture – Caleb Cox
Fabrication – Julia Crawford and Trey Setzer
Visual arts – Madalynn Himbert
Foreign language – Braydan Chapman
Social studies – Benjamin Horwitt
Science – Dallas Lambert
Performing arts – Grace Giordanengo
Physical education – Jonquil Norris
Industrial technology – Kolby Ellin
Applied technology – Rosalinda Frick
Mathematics – Benjamin Horwitt and Braydan Chapman
Health occupations – Laraina Chitwood
Culinary arts – Madalynn Himbert
Natural resources – Kolby Ellin and Kayden Hatcher
Community scholarships
American Legion Post 122 – Malacha Lightsey
Big Spring Community Club Machado Memorial – Grace Gomes
Big Springs Community Club – Dallas Lambert
Donald Herfindahl Memorial Scholarship – Uriel Valdez
Shasta Valley Rotary Scholarship – Grace Giordanengo
AT Cumings Memorial Scholarship – Audrey Stott
Shasta Valley Rotary Scholarship – Alexis Sutter
Weed Family Scholarship – Cheyanne Nelson
Fairchild Medical Center Auxiliary – Braydan Chapman
Siskiyou Bowmen Zac Martin Memorial Scholarship – Colesan Rice
Siskiyou Bowmen Ryan D. Campbell Memorial Scholarship – Kayla Brown
Kiwanis Club Scholarship – Laraina Chitwood
Miner Dugout – Caleb Cox, Jaeden Fraley, Zakk Gibbons, Coleson Rice
Miner Power – Grace Giordanengo
Craig Hill Memorial Scholarship – Lillian Johnston, Martin Bichinsky, Braydan Chapman, Caleb Cox, Jaeden Fraley, Rosalinda Frick, Zakk Gibbons, Madelyn Ragan, Jade Wilder, Grace Gomes, Jane Grantham, Aidan Issoglio, Tyler Korber, Malacha Lightsey, Jordan Silva
Montague Rotary – Lexus Robinson, Tyler Rightmier – Tyler Korber
Siskiyou County 4-H Leaders’ Council – Kayla Brown, Lexis Robinson, Alexis Sutter
Siskiyou Houndsman Scholarship – Grace Gomes, Cheyanne Nelson, Haley McCloure
Soroptimists – Bradan Chapman, Caleb Cox, Jane Grantham, Madeline Regan
Shasta Valley Community Club Team Penning Scholarship – Lexis Robinson, Kayla Brown
Women in Business Yreka Chapter – Jayne Harris, Rosalinda Frick
Yreka Elks Lodge #1980 – Zakk Gibbons
Yreka Howard Masonic Lodge #37 – Megan Bergman
Yreka Rotary – Braydan Chapman, Ben Horwitt, Jane Grantham, Padra Vue
Matt Solus Memorial Scholarship – Tyler Korber
Andy Peek Livestock Scholarhsip of Shasta Regional Community Foundation – Jayne Harris
Yreka Volunteer Fire Dept. – Kayla Brown
Buzz Eades Memorial Scholarship – Grace Gomes
Sierra-Cascade Logging Conference – Coleson Rice, Caleb Cox
Nor-Cal Retired Coaches Association – Caleb Cox
All around boy/girl – Kobe Green, Bradan Chapman