Jayce Justin

Rachel Robinson and Dayton Richcreek of Yreka, announce the birth of their son, Jayce Justin Richcreek. Jayce was born at Fairchild Medical Center on May 29, 2020. He weighed 5 pounds, 7.5 ounces and measured at 19 inches in length.

Jayce is welcomed by his parents, his sister Emma Carnes, and Dawson Richcreek; grandmother Jodi Smith, grandfather Marvin Robinson, and lots of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Ashton Kai

Victoria and Travis Thompson of Yreka, chose the name Ashton Kai Thompson for their son, who was welcomed by his family on June 6, 2020 at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka.

Ashton Kai weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured at 18 and a half inches at his time of birth. “Your big sister Maisie and big brother Hayden love you so much. Daddy and I love you Ashton.”