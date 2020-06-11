The graduates were driven to the entrance of the gym, got out of their vehicle, and walked to a podium outside where they were awarded their diploma.

Jackson Street School held a drive-thru/walk-through graduation at the school for its eighth graders on Thursday.

Graduates and their families could stop by for the ceremony anytime for a three-hour period beginning at 4:30 p.m.

A long line of cars full of graduates and their families were lined up a few minutes before the event began. Many cars were decorated with balloons or painted with words of congratulations.

The graduates were driven to the entrance of the gym, got out of their vehicle, and walked to a podium outside where they were awarded their diploma. Family members either watched from their vehicle or got out and took photos. There were even some excited four-legged friends that peeked out of car windows enjoying the festivities.

“Overall, the graduation went better than expected,” Principal Veronica Hanna said. “Staff did a tremendous job helping to prepare for the event.”

To add to the drive-thru experience, there was a truck that provided ice cream treats for the grads.

Hanna said what stood out for her about this unique graduation experience “was the fact that every parent, grandparent, or family supporter was given a front-row “seat” to watch their loved one receive their diploma.”

“I had the honor of watching parents sparkle with pride or shed tears of joy. Graduates were also emotional. I’m not sure this would’ve happened in a “normal” graduation ceremony,” she added.

As was the case with schools in Siskiyou County and across the country, Jackson Street School went to distance learning in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would like to thank the parents and family members for their patience and flexibility during this trying time,” Hanna said. “We knew we had to try to give the best graduation ceremony option for our students and families. I would like to thank all staff members for helping out and taking charge to make this year’s graduation the best for our students.”