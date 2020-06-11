I am honored and proud of the hundreds of brave and peaceful demonstrators who gathered, marched and silently prayed in the heart of Mt. Shasta city. The murder of George Floyd by out-of-control police along with many reports of excessive use of force and racist police brutality has moved the people of this great nation to respond to the endemic racism that has plagued our country since the civil war.

I am also extremely honored and proud of the Mt. Shasta police and other first-responders who were present last Tuesday to help keep the peace. We are so fortunate to have an exemplary police department who haven’t joined the fascist brigade of militarized police as in some quarters of this country. We have real peace and real peace-keepers here, and this should make us all proud. Someone was carrying a beautiful protest sign praising the Mt. Shasta police and calling for police chief Parish Cross to be President. I agree.

By the way, our protest along with thousands of others has helped to trigger upgraded murder charges against the lawless police involved in this case. Lord help us.

Randy Bofinger

Mount Shasta