“We wish all of our Siskiyou County graduates the best of luck in the coming year and beyond!” said principal/superintendent Matthew Dustan.
Montague Elementary School District celebrated the promotion of 14 eighth grade students on Wednesday, June 3. Graduates walked a parade route through Montague with a full escort, compliments of the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office, led by Deputy Jim Jacobsen, and the entire fleet of the Montague Fire Department.
“We wish all of our Siskiyou County graduates the best of luck in the coming year and beyond!” said principal/superintendent Matthew Dustan.
Montague Elementary School graduates
Konnor Bradley
Gia Collinsworth – Dale Eller Memorial Award
Forest Dooley
Veronica Fraley-Dodds
Connor Franklin
Lola Gray
Isaac Gudino
Isiah Killingsworth
Weston Liskey Tannaci
Daemin Moore
Jedediah Moore – Valedictorian
Mary Scahlow
Michael Schalow – Salutatorian
Hunter York