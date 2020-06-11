The new hours are now Monday-Friday 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m to .5 p.m. The YMCA is now closed on Sunday.

As of Monday, June 8, The Siskiyou Family YMCA is open to the public again, with some restrictions from the Siskiyou County Department of Health and the State of California.

Executive director Scott Eastman said the YMCA falls into the state’s “Phase 3” for reopenings. Until recently, the YMCA was open to the public for daycare services for essential workers only, including doctors, nurses, and those who work at grocery stores.

“It’s been a challenging time for us,” Eastman said. He added the staff has been hard at work making sure all safety guidelines will be met.

Eastman said many YMCA members have called to check in and offer words of encouragement and support. About 70 percent of its members have continued paying their monthly memberships.

“It saved us,” Eastman said. “It would have been difficult to open again without all the support with being closed for nearly three months.”

In south Siskiyou County, three Mountain Fitness gyms (two in Mount Shasta and one in Lake Shastina) opened on Monday despite the Governor’s order, with the owner saying if she didn’t open now, she’d be forced to shut her doors forever.

“We do not feel we are at any more of a risk than any other businesses currently given the go ahead to open so long as we work together to enforce the safety guidelines we have put in place,” said owner Debbie Hollenshade.

Hollenshade said while she was worried about defying the Governor’s orders, she was more worried about the reaction she’d get from her members. However, after sending out the email announcing the reopening, “95% of the response I got was positive,” she said.

For those who are not ready to come back to the gym, Hollenshade has allowed them to put their memberships on hold. During the pandemic while the gyms were closed, she didn’t charge membership fees – a step that hurt her financially, but one she thought was right.

Over the past two months, Hollenshade said she’s hemorrhaged more than 200 members and is expecting to lose $15,000 in revenue a month through the end of the year until people feel comfortable enough to visit gyms again.

At the YMCA, visitors will have their temperature taken and if it’s more than 100.4 degrees, they’re not allowed in. Each person is given a wristband that allows 90 minutes at the facility. Safety glass has been installed along the registration desk as you enter. Hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the buildings, as well as signs on the floors asking people to maintain social distance. Masks will be strongly encouraged but not required, and will also be available at the YMCA.

There will also be time designated in the morning just for seniors and people who might have preexisting conditions. Eastman added that employees will be constantly cleaning to make sure things are as safe as possible. Once they open, the YMCA will also do a deep cleaning of the facility each morning.

“We are taking every step possible to make sure we are taking the required steps,” he said.

Eastman added the YMCA hopes to offer summer camps using safe distancing guidelines. He said it is important to offer kids a positive outlet after they have been isolated for almost three months.

The new hours are now Monday-Friday 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m to .5 p.m. The YMCA is now closed on Sunday.

The weight room will now have hours from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for those 60 and older and those with underlying health conditions.

The YMCA recommends to avoid lines to head their website at www.siskiyou-ymca.org, scroll down and you will find the wavier. Email in the new waiver over to rose@siskiyou-ymca.org.