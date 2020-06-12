Jairo Arellano will be the new superintendent of Trona Joint Unified School District.

Arellano begins working as superintendent for TJUSD on July 1, according to a press release.

According to Arellano’s LinkedIn profile, he last held the position of assistant superintendent and has worked for the Whole Child Education for the Alisal Union School District. He was the executive director of English language services for the Oxnard School District.

Arellano was also a principal for 12 years, an assistant principal for four years and teacher for 15 years. He has completed the Superintendent’s Academy, a program conducted by the Association of California School Administrators.

“Dr. Arellano’s passion for the success of each student has been an asset in his career,” Trona Board President Priscilla Benadom said in a press release.

“His extensive training, successful administrative and teaching experience combined with his energy, vision and passion for the educational success of every child makes his coming to Trona the beginning of a bright, new and exciting era for the Trona Joint Unified School District and for the community.”