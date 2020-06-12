Azalea James

Vincent Joseph and Mirabai Applegate Francesi of Mount Shasta are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter Azalea James Francesi.

Azalea was born at home with Shasta Midwives in attendance, on May 14, 2020 at 20:32. Azalea weighed in at 3090 grams, 21 inches long.

Paternal grandparents are Len and Mary Francesi of Bluffton, Indiana. Maternal grandparents are Gary and Nicola Applegate of Mount Shasta.

Brayden Duane

Courtney Boone and Shane Freeman of McCloud, welcomed their newest addition, Brayden Duane Freeman, on June 1, 2020.

Brayden was born at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta, and he weighed 8 pounds and 2 ounces at his time of birth. He is welcomed by his parents, as well as his older sister, Avery.

Ashton Kai

Victoria and Travis Thompson of Yreka, announce the arrival of their son, Ashton Kai Thompson, who was born at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka on June 6, 2020.

Ashton weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces, and measured at 18 and a half inches in length at his time of birth. “Your big sister Maisie and big brother Hayden love you so much. Daddy and I love you.”