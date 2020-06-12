Board of Supervisors to vote on name change next week

The Kern County Board of Supervisors is going to consider request to rename East Cedar Street to honor Bob Hampton next week.

If approved, the roadway from Highway 119 east to Airport Road would become Bob Hampton Road.

The proposal was brought to the county by Supervisor Zack Scrivner and the City of Taft, according to county documents.

Hampton, community leader, philanthropist and supporter of education, died on May 13 after suffering a heart attack at his business, Westside Waste Management, which is located on East Center Street.

He was 82.

The agenda says area property owners were notified of the proposed name change but has received no comment.

The proposal will be voted on at the 2 p.m. Board of Supervisors meeting on June 16.